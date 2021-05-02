Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian Army Reacts To Allegation Of Killing Igbo, Christian Soldiers
Sahara Reporters  - IChief of Army Staff brahim Attahiru The Nigerian Army has said that "callous and cowardly enemies of Nigeria's peace and unity" are the ones peddling that it deployed soldiers along ethnic and religious lines to get killed in the line of duty.

1 Father Mbaka confesses taking contractors to Buhari - PM News, 6 hours ago
2 COVID-19: Nigeria imposes fresh measures, aimed at flights from Brazil, India,Turkey - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
3 "Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
4 Police kill 3 bank robbers, intercept 753 GPMG ammunition in Abakaliki, recover 2 AK47, 5 pump action guns, 6 pistols - National Daily, 15 hours ago
5 Serie A: We’ll go to sleep very happy – Conte reacts as Inter Milan win title - Daily Post, 18 hours ago
6 Baba Ijesha: Anyone Who Speaks For Him Needs To Be Arrested – Mercy Johnson - KOKO TV Nigeria, 21 hours ago
7 Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 4 hours ago
9 Princess denies authorizing release of CCTV footage showing Baba Ijesha allegedly molesting foster child - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
10 FAAN Hails Makinde Over Ibadan Airport CAT 6 Status - Leadership, 10 hours ago
