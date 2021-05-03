Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Chidinma Rebrands As Gospel Singer With ‘Jehovah Overdo’
Channels Television  -   One year after singing Holy, Chidinma Ekile popularly called Miss Kedike has fully embraced gospel music quitting the secular industry. Chidinma on Sunday took to her Instagram handle to announce that she is now a gospel singer.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

