Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Kebbi governor asks Nigerians to seek divine intervention to end insecurity
The Cable  - Atiku Bagudu, governor of Kebbi state, has asked Nigerians to repent and seek divine intervention for the country to effectively tackle its security challenges.Advertisement Bagudu said this when he hosted

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians should seek divine intervention to end insecurity - Says Kebbi Governor News Wire NGR:
Nigerians should seek divine intervention to end insecurity - Says Kebbi Governor
Insecurity: Kebbi governor tells Nigerians to return to God PM News:
Insecurity: Kebbi governor tells Nigerians to return to God
Insecurity: Gov. Bagudu urges Nigerians to return to God Prompt News:
Insecurity: Gov. Bagudu urges Nigerians to return to God
I urges Nigerians to return to God News Diary Online:
I urges Nigerians to return to God
Kebbi governor to Nigerians: Seek divine intervention to end insecurity » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Kebbi governor to Nigerians: Seek divine intervention to end insecurity » NEWS


   More Picks
1 COVID-19: Nigeria imposes fresh measures, aimed at flights from Brazil, India,Turkey - Vanguard News, 1 day ago
2 "Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
3 DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
4 Apologise to me now, bandits can kill you - Mbaka tells Garba Shehu - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
5 World Press Freedom Day: Anambra Speaker makes case for Nigerian Journalists’ welfare - Nigerian Tribune, 5 hours ago
6 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 7 hours ago
7 Police kill 3 bank robbers, intercept 753 GPMG ammunition in Abakaliki, recover 2 AK47, 5 pump action guns, 6 pistols - National Daily, 18 hours ago
8 Serie A: We’ll go to sleep very happy – Conte reacts as Inter Milan win title - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
9 NASS Will Never Pass Any Law To Hinder Press Freedom – Lawan - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
10 Boko Haram: Troops kill terrorists top commander in Borno, lose 5 soldiers - Daily Post, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info