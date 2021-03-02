Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army – SpokespersonIgnore rhetorics against Nigerian army – Spokesperson
Vanguard News  - The Nigerian Army has urged Nigerians to ignore the enemies of peace and unity of Nigeria who peddle divisive and subversive rhetorics against the sovereignty of Nigeria and its patriotic army.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Guardian:
Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army – Spokesperson
Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army –Spokesperson The Punch:
Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army –Spokesperson
Ripples Nigeria:
Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army – Yerima
The Herald:
Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army – Spokesperson
The News Guru:
Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army – Spokesperson
News Diary Online:
Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army – Spokesperson
Prompt News:
Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army – Spokesperson
The Eagle Online:
Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army – Spokesperson
Sundiata Post:
Ignore rhetorics against Nigerian army – Spokesperson


   More Picks
1 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Yar'Adua 11 years after: 6 facts about Nigeria's late former president - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 I am having sleepless night over Nigeria’s problems – Minister, Pantami - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 Stop the rhetorics, deal with Nigeria's problems —Northern Elders tell Presidency - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 Actress, Osas Ighodaro says she's a hopeless romantic - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Plans to overthrow Buhari abound, presidency alleges - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 Derek Chauvin wants new trial after he was convicted for the murder of George Floyd - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info