We’ve been printing money, but swore oath to always lie to Nigerians – Rotimi Amaechi
Authentic Nigeria  - Transport minister Rotimi Ameachi has been caught on tape admitting that President Muhammadu Buhari has always ordered the CBN to keep printing money since 2015, ANG learnt Mr Buhari vowed to revamp the Nigerian economy in his campaign promises, but ...

21 hours ago
