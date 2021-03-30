Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Buhari appoints Dikko head of new agency to control small arms, weapons
The Guardian  - Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Rtd Major General A.M. Dikko as the pioneer coordinator of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW). The presidency in a statement said Buhari approved the ...

10 hours ago
