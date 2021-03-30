Buhari appoints Dikko head of new agency to control small arms, weapons

|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK - Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
|
2
|
NCAA lifts ban on Azman airline after Lagos landing incident - Ripples Nigeria,
16 hours ago
|
3
|
Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian,
10 hours ago
|
4
|
I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit,
10 hours ago
|
5
|
“My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online,
14 hours ago
|
6
|
'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News,
7 hours ago
|
7
|
Honeywell Group explains financial relationship with First Bank, says debts are being serviced - Daily Times,
19 hours ago
|
8
|
‘Who are You To determine Our Future?’ – Nigerians Reply Tinubu For Saying 'Nigeria's Break-up Unacceptable To Us' - Sahara Reporters,
13 hours ago
|
9
|
Chidinma Rebrands As Gospel Singer With ‘Jehovah Overdo’ - Channels Television,
11 hours ago
|
10
|
Verizon gives up on media business with sale of Yahoo, AOL for half the initial price - Business Day,
10 hours ago