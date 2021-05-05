Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


I won’t stop inspecting projects in spite of security challenge — Umahi
Vanguard News  - Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi says he will continue to inspect development projects in the state in spite of the security challenge bedev

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Nation:
I won’t stop inspecting projects in spite of security challenge —Umahi
Pulse Nigeria:
I won’t stop inspecting projects in spite of security challenge — Gov Umahi
The Eagle Online:
I won’t stop inspecting projects in spite of security challenge — Umahi
The Street Journal:
I Won’t Stop Inspecting Projects In Spite Of Security Challenge — Umahi
Daily Nigerian:
I have no fear to move around Ebonyi, despite insecurity – Umahi
News Verge:
I won’t stop inspecting projects in spite of security challenge — Umahi — NEWSVERGE
Prompt News:
I won’t stop inspecting projects in spite of security challenge —Umahi


   More Picks
1 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
2 Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
3 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Yar'Adua 11 years after: 6 facts about Nigeria's late former president - Legit, 8 hours ago
5 I am having sleepless night over Nigeria’s problems – Minister, Pantami - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
6 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
7 Stop the rhetorics, deal with Nigeria's problems —Northern Elders tell Presidency - Ripples Nigeria, 11 hours ago
8 Actress, Osas Ighodaro says she's a hopeless romantic - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
9 Plans to overthrow Buhari abound, presidency alleges - The Guardian, 16 hours ago
10 Derek Chauvin wants new trial after he was convicted for the murder of George Floyd - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info