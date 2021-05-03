Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Query Buhari, Your Boss, He’s Responsible For Anarchy In Nigeria, Ezekwesili Slams DSS
News Break  - Oby Ezekwesili, a former minister of Education, has slammed the Department of State Services (DSS) for threatening to deal with people who jeopardise Nigeria’s corporate existence, insisting that President Muhammadu Buhari is responsible for the ...

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

