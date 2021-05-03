Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Microsoft, FG collaborate to accelerate digital transformation in the country
News photo City Voice  - In a joint announcement with the Federal government, Microsoft has today detailed several projects aimed at intensifying Nigeria’s move to become a more digital economy.

1 Afro-pop singer, Chidinma, dumps secular music, says I am now minister of Christ - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
2 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021: - The Info Stride, 9 hours ago
3 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
4 Nigerian Idol closes theatre week as 11 contestants make it to the finals - Business Day, 19 hours ago
5 Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 16 hours ago
7 COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harassment - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
