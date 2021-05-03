Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Idol closes theatre week as 11 contestants make it to the finals
Business Day  - After two weeks of excitement, the theatre week for Nigerian Idol season 6 came to an end last night as the judges finally selected the 11 contestants who will be battling it out in the finals to become Nigeria’s next biggest singing sensation.

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

11 contestants battle to become next Nigerian Idol The Punch:
11 contestants battle to become next Nigerian Idol
Meet Nigerian Idols’ top 11 contestants The Nation:
Meet Nigerian Idols’ top 11 contestants
Nigerian Idol: 11 Contestants Advance to Finals After Theatre Week Nigerian Entertainment Today:
Nigerian Idol: 11 Contestants Advance to Finals After Theatre Week
Nigerian Idol Closes Theatre Week As 11 Contestants Make It To The Finals Yes International! Magazine:
Nigerian Idol Closes Theatre Week As 11 Contestants Make It To The Finals
Naija Showbiz:
11 Contestants Battle To Become Next Nigerian Idol
Meet Nigerian Idols’ Top 11 Contestants Gist 36:
Meet Nigerian Idols’ Top 11 Contestants
Meet Nigerian Idols’ Top 11 Contestants Tori News:
Meet Nigerian Idols’ Top 11 Contestants


   More Picks
1 Boko Haram: Troops kill terrorists top commander in Borno, lose 5 soldiers - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
2 NCAA lifts ban on Azman airline after Lagos landing incident - Ripples Nigeria, 10 hours ago
3 "Senior Advocate Of Nonsense" – Eedris Abdulkareem Disses Keyamo In New Song - Sahara Reporters, 11 hours ago
4 Governors Not Paying Minimum Wage Are Breaching The Law – Ngige - Channels Television, 20 hours ago
5 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 8 hours ago
6 Honeywell Group explains financial relationship with First Bank, says debts are being serviced - Daily Times, 13 hours ago
7 DSS targets ‘elements’ threatening Nigeria’s peace - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
8 Apologise to me now, bandits can kill you - Mbaka tells Garba Shehu - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
9 ‘Who are You To determine Our Future?’ – Nigerians Reply Tinubu For Saying 'Nigeria's Break-up Unacceptable To Us' - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
10 Chidinma Rebrands As Gospel Singer With ‘Jehovah Overdo’ - Channels Television, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info