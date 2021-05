Nigerian man stabbed to death while trying to protect son in U.K The Nation -

A Nigerian dad, 40, was stabbed to death on a busy London street while trying to protect his son.

Michael Olatunde Fadayomi, who has been hailed as a "pillar of the community", was a football coach and a devoted single dad who was popular ...



