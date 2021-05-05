Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: PDP advises FG to create National Boarder Protection Force
The Guardian  - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has called for the creation of National Boarder Protection Force to secure Nigeria’s borders.

2 days ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

The Nation:
Insecurity: PDP advises FG to create National Boarder Protection Force
Vanguard News:
Insecurity: PDP advises FG to create National Boarder Protection Force
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Insecurity: PDP Advises FG To Create National Boarder Protection Force
News Diary Online:
Insecurity: PDP advises FG to create National Boarder Protection Force
Prompt News:
Insecurity: PDP advises FG to create National Boarder Protection Force
The Street Journal:
Insecurity: PDP Advises FG To Create National Boarder Protection Force
Daily Nigerian:
Insecurity: PDP advises Nigerian govt to create border protection force
1st for Credible News:
PDP urges FG to institute National Border Protection Force to tackle insecurity


   More Picks
1 Suspected internet fraudsters and their charms arrested in Kwara (photos) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 3 hours ago
2 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
4 Ohanaeze Youth Council raises the alarm over Father Mbaka’s whereabouts - Nigerian Tribune, 8 hours ago
5 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 10 hours ago
6 Yar'Adua 11 years after: 6 facts about Nigeria's late former president - Legit, 8 hours ago
7 I am having sleepless night over Nigeria’s problems – Minister, Pantami - Daily Post, 8 hours ago
8 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 13 hours ago
9 Stop the rhetorics, deal with Nigeria's problems —Northern Elders tell Presidency - Ripples Nigeria, 12 hours ago
10 Actress, Osas Ighodaro says she's a hopeless romantic - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info