Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Saraki: PDP will pressure Buhari's government to rescue Nigeria from insecurity
The Cable  - Bukola Saraki, former senate president, says the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will continue to put pressure on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to rescue the country from insecurity

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Saraki: PDP will Mount Pressure on Buhari to Rescue Nigeria from Insecurity This Day:
Saraki: PDP will Mount Pressure on Buhari to Rescue Nigeria from Insecurity
PDP’ll pressure Buhari’s govt to rescue Nigeria from insecurity — Saraki Vanguard News:
PDP’ll pressure Buhari’s govt to rescue Nigeria from insecurity — Saraki
PDP Will Mount Pressure On Buhari To Rescue Nigeria From Insecurity: Saraki Information Nigeria:
PDP Will Mount Pressure On Buhari To Rescue Nigeria From Insecurity: Saraki
Tinubu: ‘I have nowhere to go if Nigeria ‘separates’, Saraki: PDP to pressure Buhari to fix insecurity | 5 Things That Should Matter Today YNaija:
Tinubu: ‘I have nowhere to go if Nigeria ‘separates’, Saraki: PDP to pressure Buhari to fix insecurity | 5 Things That Should Matter Today
PDP’ll Pressure Buhari’s Govt To Rescue Nigeria From Insecurity — Saraki The Street Journal:
PDP’ll Pressure Buhari’s Govt To Rescue Nigeria From Insecurity — Saraki
PDP will pressure Buhari’s govt to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, says Saraki Within Nigeria:
PDP will pressure Buhari’s govt to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, says Saraki
How PDP Will Rescue Nigeria From Insecurity – Saraki Naija News:
How PDP Will Rescue Nigeria From Insecurity – Saraki


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Idol closes theatre week as 11 contestants make it to the finals - Business Day, 22 hours ago
2 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
3 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 19 hours ago
4 COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harassment - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Abike Dabiri reacts to video of Nigerians being dehumanized by Ghanaian authorities, says 'Nigerians who escaped from jail break in Nigeria have been escaping to Ghana' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Nigerian workers opposed to scrapping of local councils- Wabba - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Verizon gives up on media business with sale of Yahoo, AOL for half the initial price - Business Day, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info