Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades
News photo Vanguard News  - The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has given approval to Ikeja Electric Plc to invest the sum of N121.92 billion for infrastructure upgrade across its network within a period of five years.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades The Nation:
NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades
NERC Approves N215.68 Billion For Ikeja, Eko DisCos Upgrades The Trent:
NERC Approves N215.68 Billion For Ikeja, Eko DisCos Upgrades
NERC Approves N215.68bn For Ikeja, Eko DisCos Upgrades Independent:
NERC Approves N215.68bn For Ikeja, Eko DisCos Upgrades
NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades The Eagle Online:
NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades
NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades Within Nigeria:
NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades


   More Picks
1 Father Mbaka confesses taking contractors to Buhari - PM News, 18 hours ago
2 FG Says Lekki Deep Seaport Will Change Maritime Economy - Independent, 16 hours ago
3 Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
4 NCAA lifts ban on Azman airline after Lagos landing incident - Ripples Nigeria, 18 hours ago
5 Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian, 12 hours ago
6 I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit, 11 hours ago
7 Alleged sponsor of unknown gunmen who carry out killings and attacks on police stations in Imo state apprehended (photo) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
8 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 16 hours ago
9 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 8 hours ago
10 Verizon gives up on media business with sale of Yahoo, AOL for half the initial price - Business Day, 12 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info