Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Afro-pop singer, Chidinma, dumps secular music, says I am now minister of Christ
Nigerian Tribune
- Tribune Online
Afro-pop singer, Chidinma, dumps secular music, says I am now minister of Christ
Many people who have been following the music career of Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Chidinma Ekeli, were surprised at her ...
12 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Channels Television:
Chidinma Rebrands As Gospel Singer With ‘Jehovah Overdo’
The Nation:
Chidinma becomes gospel singer
Yaba Left Online:
Chidinma – Jehovah Overdo (Audio + Video)
Too Xclusive:
Chidinma – “Jehovah Overdo”
Not Just OK:
Chidinma Ekile Crosses Over To Gospel Music, Releases new single, "Jehovah Overdo"
Correct NG:
Chidinma Ekile quits secular music, returns to gospel as she clocks 30
News Wire NGR:
Nigerian singer Chidinma rebrands; emerges as gospel minister
Akpraise:
VIDEO: Chidinma – Jehovah Overdo
Republican Nigeria:
Afro-pop singer, Chidinma dumps secular music, opt for gospel
Sidomex Entertainment:
Singer Chidinma returns ‘home’ with “Jehovah Overdo” gospel song
See Naija:
Singer Chidinma returns to gospel, drops new single
Edujandon:
“Why I Quit Secular Music For Gospel Music” – Artist Chidinma Ekile
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Why I quit secular music for gospel music – Chidinma Ekile
Mp3 Bullet:
Chidinma Ekile quits secular music to become a gospel music minister »
Online Nigeria:
Nigerian Singer, Chidinma Ekile Quits Secular Music, Becomes Gospel Music As She Turns 30
Osmek News:
Chidinma Ekile quits secular music for gospel, deletes old songs
Gist Reel:
Singer Chidinma Ekile reveals why she dumped secular music for gospel music.
Newzandar News:
Singer Chidinma Ekile reveals why she dumped secular music for gospel music.
Gist Punch:
Singer Chidinma returns to gospel, drops new single
More Picks
1
Afro-pop singer, Chidinma, dumps secular music, says I am now minister of Christ -
Nigerian Tribune,
12 hours ago
2
COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021: -
The Info Stride,
9 hours ago
3
“My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer -
Yaba Left Online,
24 hours ago
4
Nigerian Idol closes theatre week as 11 contestants make it to the finals -
Business Day,
19 hours ago
5
Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
24 hours ago
6
'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem -
Tori News,
16 hours ago
7
COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official -
Premium Times,
17 hours ago
8
Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna -
The Guardian,
19 hours ago
9
I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video -
Legit,
19 hours ago
10
Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harassment -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...