Afro-pop singer, Chidinma, dumps secular music, says I am now minister of Christ

Afro-pop singer, Chidinma, dumps secular music, says I am now minister of Christ



Many people who have been following the music career of Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Chidinma Ekeli, were surprised at her ... Nigerian Tribune - Tribune OnlineAfro-pop singer, Chidinma, dumps secular music, says I am now minister of ChristMany people who have been following the music career of Nigerian Afro-pop singer and songwriter, Chidinma Ekeli, were surprised at her ...



News Credibility Score: 99%