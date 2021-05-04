Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Over 40 million members registered, says APC
The Punch  - Over 40 million members registered, says APC

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

We have over 40m registered members, APC boasts Daily Times:
We have over 40m registered members, APC boasts
APC claims 48% of voters have registered with party Ripples Nigeria:
APC claims 48% of voters have registered with party
We Now Have More Than 40m Members, Boasts APC News Break:
We Now Have More Than 40m Members, Boasts APC
APC claims over 40 million members registered - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
APC claims over 40 million members registered - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 13 hours ago
2 D'banj's Cream Platform and Heritage Bank dole out millions at April 2021 draw as new winners emerge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
4 Gov. Ishaku Advises FG On State Police - Independent, 22 hours ago
5 Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans - The News Guru, 20 hours ago
6 Bandits use ransom to buy weapons, settle informants - Sheikh Gumi - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
7 FG to arraign 400 suspects arrested for funding Boko Haram and bandits - Linda Ikeji Blog, 10 hours ago
8 Military Remains Loyal To Nigeria’s Constitution, Civil Authority – DHQ - Channels Television, 22 hours ago
9 Police confirm attacks in Gwer West as 13 killed in one community | herald.ng - The Herald, 10 hours ago
10 4 die in Ebonyi auto crash - The Nation, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info