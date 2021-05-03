Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges
News photo Channels Television  - A former President of the Senate, Pius Ayim, has suggested how Nigeria can overcome the problem of insecurity in various parts of the country.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Insecurity: Pius Ayim writes Buhari, proposes solution to Nigeria’s challenges Legit:
Insecurity: Pius Ayim writes Buhari, proposes solution to Nigeria’s challenges
Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges Point Blank News:
Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges
Pius Ayim writes Buhari, proposes solution to Nigeria’s security challenges National Accord:
Pius Ayim writes Buhari, proposes solution to Nigeria’s security challenges
Former Senate President writes Buhari, proposes solution to security challenges The Citizen:
Former Senate President writes Buhari, proposes solution to security challenges
Continued existence of Nigeria building up to dangerous time bomb, Anyim Pius Anyim tells Buhari in open letter The News Guru:
Continued existence of Nigeria building up to dangerous time bomb, Anyim Pius Anyim tells Buhari in open letter
Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges Observers Times:
Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges
Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges Infotrust News:
Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges
Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges Global Village Extra:
Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges
Pius Ayim Writes Open Letter to Presisent Buhari Affairs TV:
Pius Ayim Writes Open Letter to Presisent Buhari
What Anyim Asked Buhari To Do About Rising Insecurity Naija News:
What Anyim Asked Buhari To Do About Rising Insecurity


   More Picks
1 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021: - The Info Stride, 23 hours ago
2 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
4 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
8 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
10 Ex-soldier arrested for kidnap and murder of 6-year-old boy was dismissed in 2013 for attempted murder - Nigerian Army - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info