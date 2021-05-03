Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police Confirm Attacks On communities On Gwer West LG
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Benue: Police confirm attacks on communities in Gwer West LG Daily Post:
Benue: Police confirm attacks on communities in Gwer West LG
Police confirm attacks on Benue communities Premium Times:
Police confirm attacks on Benue communities
Police confirm attacks on communities in Gwer West LG Prompt News:
Police confirm attacks on communities in Gwer West LG
Police confirm attacks on communities in Gwer West LG News Diary Online:
Police confirm attacks on communities in Gwer West LG
Benue: Police confirm attacks on communities in Gwer West LG —————- The Police in Benue have confirmed attacks by unknown gunmen on communities in Gwer West Local Government Area of the State ; Nigerian Eye:
Benue: Police confirm attacks on communities in Gwer West LG —————- The Police in Benue have confirmed attacks by unknown gunmen on communities in Gwer West Local Government Area of the State ;


   More Picks
1 Afro-pop singer, Chidinma, dumps secular music, says I am now minister of Christ - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
2 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021: - The Info Stride, 11 hours ago
3 Nigerian Idol closes theatre week as 11 contestants make it to the finals - Business Day, 20 hours ago
4 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 18 hours ago
5 COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
6 Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 Abike Dabiri reacts to video of Nigerians being dehumanized by Ghanaian authorities, says 'Nigerians who escaped from jail break in Nigeria have been escaping to Ghana' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harassment - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Verizon gives up on media business with sale of Yahoo, AOL for half the initial price - Business Day, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info