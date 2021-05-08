Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021:
The Info Stride  - COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021:

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 94%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Nigeria records 18 new cases on Monday Premium Times:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 18 new cases on Monday
COVID-19: Nigeria records 18 new cases The Eagle Online:
COVID-19: Nigeria records 18 new cases
Nigeria Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death Aledeh:
Nigeria Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases, Zero Death
Stella Dimoko Korkus Blog:
Nigeria Records 18 New Cases Of COVID 19 Infections
NCDC Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death Mojidelano:
NCDC Records 14 New COVID-19 Cases, No Death
Nigeria Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases Affairs TV:
Nigeria Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases
“8 In Lagos, 6 In Abuja” – Nigeria Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,199 Kanyi Daily:
“8 In Lagos, 6 In Abuja” – Nigeria Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,199
“8 In Lagos, 6 In Abuja” – Nigeria Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,199 Online Nigeria:
“8 In Lagos, 6 In Abuja” – Nigeria Records 18 New COVID-19 Cases As Total Hits 165,199


   More Picks
1 Father Mbaka confesses taking contractors to Buhari - PM News, 24 hours ago
2 Chidinma Rebrands As Gospel Singer With ‘Jehovah Overdo’ - Channels Television, 19 hours ago
3 FG Says Lekki Deep Seaport Will Change Maritime Economy - Independent, 22 hours ago
4 Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 NCAA lifts ban on Azman airline after Lagos landing incident - Ripples Nigeria, 1 day ago
6 Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian, 18 hours ago
7 I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit, 17 hours ago
8 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 22 hours ago
9 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 14 hours ago
10 COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official - Premium Times, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info