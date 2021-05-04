Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans
News photo The News Guru  - The final of the Europa League in Gdnansk later this month can take place with up to 9,500 fans, European football ruling body UEFA said on

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Fans to watch Europa League final in stadium The Punch:
Fans to watch Europa League final in stadium
Fans to watch Europa League final in stadium Yaba Left Online:
Fans to watch Europa League final in stadium
Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans The Eagle Online:
Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans
Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans Prompt News:
Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans
Excitement As Fans Set To Watch Europa League Final In Stadium The Genius Media:
Excitement As Fans Set To Watch Europa League Final In Stadium
Fans To Watch Europa League Final In Stadium Naija News:
Fans To Watch Europa League Final In Stadium
UEFA confirms fans can attend Europa League final - Kemi Filani News Kemi Filani Blog:
UEFA confirms fans can attend Europa League final - Kemi Filani News


   More Picks
1 Afro-pop singer, Chidinma, dumps secular music, says I am now minister of Christ - Nigerian Tribune, 14 hours ago
2 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021: - The Info Stride, 11 hours ago
3 Nigerian Idol closes theatre week as 11 contestants make it to the finals - Business Day, 20 hours ago
4 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 18 hours ago
5 COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official - Premium Times, 18 hours ago
6 Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian, 21 hours ago
7 I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit, 21 hours ago
8 Abike Dabiri reacts to video of Nigerians being dehumanized by Ghanaian authorities, says 'Nigerians who escaped from jail break in Nigeria have been escaping to Ghana' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harassment - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Verizon gives up on media business with sale of Yahoo, AOL for half the initial price - Business Day, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info