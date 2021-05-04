Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


11 suspected cultists and traffic robbers nabbed in Lagos
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - The Lagos state police command's operatives attached to the Strike Team of the Command, have arrested eleven(11) suspected cultists and traffic robbers known for attacking and dispossessi

1 hour ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Two suspected robbers nabbed in Ogun The Punch:
Two suspected robbers nabbed in Ogun
Police nab two suspected armed robbers in Ogun The Eagle Online:
Police nab two suspected armed robbers in Ogun
Police arrest 11 suspected cultists, traffic robbers » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Police arrest 11 suspected cultists, traffic robbers » NEWS
11 traffic robbers arrested in Ikeja Republican Nigeria:
11 traffic robbers arrested in Ikeja
Police Nab 11 Suspected Cultists, Traffic Robbers, Recover Stolen Items …Lagos CP Talks Tough Newsmakers:
Police Nab 11 Suspected Cultists, Traffic Robbers, Recover Stolen Items …Lagos CP Talks Tough
Police Arrest 11 Suspected Cultists And Traffic Robbers In Lagos Tori News:
Police Arrest 11 Suspected Cultists And Traffic Robbers In Lagos


   More Picks
1 Afro-pop singer, Chidinma, dumps secular music, says I am now minister of Christ - Nigerian Tribune, 12 hours ago
2 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021: - The Info Stride, 9 hours ago
3 “My client had an illicit affair with princess, we are ready to meet her in court” – Baba Ijesha’s alleged lawyer - Yaba Left Online, 24 hours ago
4 Nigerian Idol closes theatre week as 11 contestants make it to the finals - Business Day, 19 hours ago
5 Journalist who exposed Governor Ganduje's alleged "bribe video" flees to UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 24 hours ago
6 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 16 hours ago
7 COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official - Premium Times, 17 hours ago
8 Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian, 19 hours ago
9 I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit, 19 hours ago
10 Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harassment - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info