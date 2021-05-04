Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Self-defence: We rather die in battle than bow to terrorists - Fani-Kayode vows
News photo Daily Post  - Self-defence: We rather die in battle than bow to terrorists - Fani-Kayode vows

5 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerians have right to self-defence —Fani-Kayode Ripples Nigeria:
Nigerians have right to self-defence —Fani-Kayode
Self-defence: We rather die in battle than bow to terrorists, says Fani-Kayode —————- Following the deteriorating security situation in the country, a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has declared his stance on a c... Nigerian Eye:
Self-defence: We rather die in battle than bow to terrorists, says Fani-Kayode —————- Following the deteriorating security situation in the country, a former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has declared his stance on a c...
We Rather Die In Battle Than Bow To Terrorists – Fani-Kayode Vows Edujandon:
We Rather Die In Battle Than Bow To Terrorists – Fani-Kayode Vows
Fani kayode Says Nigerians Are Under A Spell The Genius Media:
Fani kayode Says Nigerians Are Under A Spell
We Rather Die In Battle Than Bow To Terrorists – Fani-Kayode Vows Tori News:
We Rather Die In Battle Than Bow To Terrorists – Fani-Kayode Vows


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Idol closes theatre week as 11 contestants make it to the finals - Business Day, 22 hours ago
2 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 4 hours ago
3 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 19 hours ago
4 COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
5 Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harassment - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
6 Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
7 I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit, 22 hours ago
8 Abike Dabiri reacts to video of Nigerians being dehumanized by Ghanaian authorities, says 'Nigerians who escaped from jail break in Nigeria have been escaping to Ghana' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
9 Nigerian workers opposed to scrapping of local councils- Wabba - The Guardian, 22 hours ago
10 Verizon gives up on media business with sale of Yahoo, AOL for half the initial price - Business Day, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info