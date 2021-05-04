Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigerian Soldiers Disappear After Killing Popular Imo Businessman (Photo)
News photo Tori News  - A popular Nigerian businessman based in Imo state has been shot dead at a military checkpoint.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Soldiers Kill Businessman Hours After Buying New Car In Imo Leadership:
Soldiers Kill Businessman Hours After Buying New Car In Imo
Nigerian Soldiers Disappear After Killing Popular Imo Businessman (Photo) Gist 36:
Nigerian Soldiers Disappear After Killing Popular Imo Businessman (Photo)
Soldiers kill Businessman for allegedly breaking Checkpoint Rule in Imo Julia Blaise Blog:
Soldiers kill Businessman for allegedly breaking Checkpoint Rule in Imo
UPDATE: Businessman Killed By Soldiers In Owerri For Allegedly Breaking Checkpoint Rule Anaedo Online:
UPDATE: Businessman Killed By Soldiers In Owerri For Allegedly Breaking Checkpoint Rule


   More Picks
1 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 9 hours ago
2 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 24 hours ago
3 Abike Dabiri reacts to video of Nigerians being dehumanized by Ghanaian authorities, says 'Nigerians who escaped from jail break in Nigeria have been escaping to Ghana' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
4 D'banj's Cream Platform and Heritage Bank dole out millions at April 2021 draw as new winners emerge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
5 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
6 Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans - The News Guru, 16 hours ago
7 NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades - Vanguard News, 21 hours ago
8 Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Maiduguri - The Cable, 24 hours ago
9 Bandits use ransom to buy weapons, settle informants - Sheikh Gumi - Daily Post, 11 hours ago
10 Gov. Ishaku Advises FG On State Police - Independent, 18 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info