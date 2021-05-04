Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Champions League: Real Madrid tipped to beat Chelsea, qualify for final
Daily Post  - Turkish midfielder, Nuri Sahin, has backed his former club Real Madrid to see off Chelsea and qualify for the Champions League final.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 16 hours ago
3 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 7 hours ago
4 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
5 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 13 hours ago
7 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
8 AMAZING! How A Nigerian refugee, 10, Became US National Chess Master - Naija Loaded, 15 hours ago
9 Bandits use ransom to buy weapons, settle informants - Sheikh Gumi - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
10 Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans - The News Guru, 23 hours ago
