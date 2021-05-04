Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

INEC set to create 57, 023 new polling units against external pressures
News photo The Guardian  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is set to create additional 57,023 Polling Units, from the present 119,973. This is the first time the commission is carrying out this exercise successfully in 25 years.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

