AMAZING! How A Nigerian refugee, 10, Became US National Chess Master
News photo Naija Loaded  - Tani Adewumi, a Nigerian refugee in the US, has won another chess competition to officially become a national chess master at 10.

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

