Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, has spoken out after her billionaire parents announced on Monday, May 4, they had decided to divorce after 27 years of marriage.

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

It’s been a challenging stretch of time...Bill Gates The Punch:
It’s been a challenging stretch of time...Bill Gates' daughter reacts to parents' divorce
Bill Gates and Melinda divorce after 27 years of marriage Nigerian Tribune:
Bill Gates and Melinda divorce after 27 years of marriage
Bill, Melinda Gates’ daughter Jennifer speaks on parents’ divorce The Nation:
Bill, Melinda Gates’ daughter Jennifer speaks on parents’ divorce
.@BillGates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents Sahara Reporters:
.@BillGates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents' Divorce
Bill Gates The Herald:
Bill Gates' daughter reacts to parents' divorce | News | herald.ng
Bill Gates’s daughter, Jennifer laments parents’ divorce ——————- Following the news of Bill and Melinda Gates divorce, their oldest child, Jennifer Gates, has spoken on the issue. Nigerian Eye:
Bill Gates’s daughter, Jennifer laments parents’ divorce ——————- Following the news of Bill and Melinda Gates divorce, their oldest child, Jennifer Gates, has spoken on the issue.
Jennifer Gates speaks on parents divorce PM News:
Jennifer Gates speaks on parents divorce
Bill And Melinda Gates Daughter, Jennifer Gates Speaks On Her Parents’ Divorce KOKO TV Nigeria:
Bill And Melinda Gates Daughter, Jennifer Gates Speaks On Her Parents’ Divorce
Bill Gate and Melinda Gates are getting divorced after 27 years together. Gist Reel:
Bill Gate and Melinda Gates are getting divorced after 27 years together.
Bill Gates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents Global Village Extra:
Bill Gates Daughter, Jennifer Opens Up On Parents' Divorce
Jennifer Gates Opens Up On Parents Naija News:
Jennifer Gates Opens Up On Parents' Divorce
Bill Gates’s Daughter, Jennifer Reacts Following News Of Parents’ Divorce Edujandon:
Bill Gates’s Daughter, Jennifer Reacts Following News Of Parents’ Divorce
Bill Gates’s Daughter, Jennifer Reacts Following News Of Parents’ Divorce Tori News:
Bill Gates’s Daughter, Jennifer Reacts Following News Of Parents’ Divorce


   More Picks
1 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
3 D'banj's Cream Platform and Heritage Bank dole out millions at April 2021 draw as new winners emerge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
6 AMAZING! How A Nigerian refugee, 10, Became US National Chess Master - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
7 Assault: CCT chairman gets two weeks to defend self against petition by security guard - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 Gov. Ishaku Advises FG On State Police - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
10 NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info