Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"Can you spoil me?" - James Brown replies people shooting their shot at him (Video)
Gist Reel  - Crossdresser, James Brown has issued out a stern warning to people flooding his social media pages with romantic messages

8 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“Can you spoil me?” – James Brown replies people shooting their shot at him (Video) Yaba Left Online:
“Can you spoil me?” – James Brown replies people shooting their shot at him (Video)
“Can you spoil me?” – James Brown replies people shooting their shot at him (Video) Edujandon:
“Can you spoil me?” – James Brown replies people shooting their shot at him (Video)
“Can you spoil me?” – James Brown replies people shooting their shot at him (Video) Naija Parrot:
“Can you spoil me?” – James Brown replies people shooting their shot at him (Video)
“Can you spoil me?” – James Brown replies people shooting their shot at him (Video) » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“Can you spoil me?” – James Brown replies people shooting their shot at him (Video) » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 8 hours ago
2 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 10 hours ago
3 D'banj's Cream Platform and Heritage Bank dole out millions at April 2021 draw as new winners emerge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 12 hours ago
5 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 6 hours ago
6 AMAZING! How A Nigerian refugee, 10, Became US National Chess Master - Naija Loaded, 9 hours ago
7 Assault: CCT chairman gets two weeks to defend self against petition by security guard - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
8 Gov. Ishaku Advises FG On State Police - Independent, 19 hours ago
9 Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans - The News Guru, 17 hours ago
10 NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info