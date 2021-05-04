Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth on flight to Hawaii
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A woman who didn't know she was pregnant gave birth to a baby boy mid-flight.

 

Lavinia "Lavi" Mounga was flying from Salt Lake City to Honolulu on April 28 for a vacation

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Woman gives birth to nine babies in Mali The Punch:
Woman gives birth to nine babies in Mali
Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well The Info NG:
Woman gives birth to nonuplets, all babies doing well
Malian Halima Cisse gives birth to nine babies in world record The News Guru:
Malian Halima Cisse gives birth to nine babies in world record
Malian Halima Cisse gives birth to nine babies in world record PM News:
Malian Halima Cisse gives birth to nine babies in world record
Woman enters world record after giving birth to nine children at once Gist Reel:
Woman enters world record after giving birth to nine children at once
Pregnant woman who was expecting seven babies gives birth to nine Digest Naija:
Pregnant woman who was expecting seven babies gives birth to nine
Malian woman who was expecting seven babies gives birth to nine » NEWS Within Nigeria:
Malian woman who was expecting seven babies gives birth to nine » NEWS
Woman enters world record after giving birth to nine children at once » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Woman enters world record after giving birth to nine children at once » Newzandar News
Malian woman gives birth to nine babies Republican Nigeria:
Malian woman gives birth to nine babies
Woman Gives Birth On Flight To Hawaii Tori News:
Woman Gives Birth On Flight To Hawaii


   More Picks
1 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
4 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Champions League: Real Madrid tipped to beat Chelsea, qualify for final - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Baba Ijesa Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Govt Set To File Charges - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
8 Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth on flight to Hawaii - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Bloomberg delists Bill Gates from billionaire list after divorce - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info