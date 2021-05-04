Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Amaechi refutes interview on printing of money into economy
News photo News Diary Online  - The Minister of  Transportation,  Rotimi Amaechi has urged Nigerians to disregard the publications on social media saying the administration had been printing money since 2015.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

Amaechi reacts to ‘interview’ on printing of money The News:
Amaechi reacts to ‘interview’ on printing of money
Amaechi refutes interview on printing of money into economy The News Guru:
Amaechi refutes interview on printing of money into economy
Amaechi: I never said Buhari govt had been printing money since 2015 Daily Nigerian:
Amaechi: I never said Buhari govt had been printing money since 2015
I Never Said Government Has Been Printing Money Since 2015 - Amaechi The Nigeria Lawyer:
I Never Said Government Has Been Printing Money Since 2015 - Amaechi
Amaechi Denies Saying Buhari Govt Has Been Printing Money Since 2015 Naija News:
Amaechi Denies Saying Buhari Govt Has Been Printing Money Since 2015


   More Picks
1 Nigerian Idol closes theatre week as 11 contestants make it to the finals - Business Day, 23 hours ago
2 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 5 hours ago
3 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 21 hours ago
4 COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official - Premium Times, 21 hours ago
5 Nigerian traders in Ghana seek end to harassment - Vanguard News, 23 hours ago
6 Police arrest 4 over alleged kidnap, murder of 6-year-old child in Kaduna - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
7 I can't marry only 1 woman, monogamy is unrealistic to me - Rapper Blaqbonez says in video - Legit, 24 hours ago
8 Abike Dabiri reacts to video of Nigerians being dehumanized by Ghanaian authorities, says 'Nigerians who escaped from jail break in Nigeria have been escaping to Ghana' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nigerian workers opposed to scrapping of local councils- Wabba - The Guardian, 24 hours ago
10 Verizon gives up on media business with sale of Yahoo, AOL for half the initial price - Business Day, 24 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info