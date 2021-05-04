Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy Vanguard News - The new Nigeria Visa Policy 2020 (NVP 2020) is worthy of emulation in Africa. Dr Benson Bana, Tanzanian High Commissioner to Nigeria, said this known on the sidelines of the Tanzania-Nigeria Tourism, Investment and Trade (TN-TIT) forum, on Tuesday in ...



News Credibility Score: 99%