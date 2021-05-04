Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

FIFA Okays Teslim Balogun Stadium, Six Others For Super Eagles World Cup Qualifiers
News photo Complete Sports  - FIFA have approved Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos and six other stadiums for Nigeria’s home games in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, reports Completesports.com. The Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja which is currently under renovation, Godswill Akpabio ...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

