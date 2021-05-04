Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


This Generation Have Normalized Prostitution – Stephanie Coker Cries Out
News photo KOKO TV Nigeria  - Media personality Stephanie Coker has cried out over the present state of this generation and the decaying state of values. The TV star in a post shared on her Insta story explained that this generation has found a way to normalize prostitution.

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“It’s crazy how this generation has normalized prostitution” – Actress, Stephanie Coker Yaba Left Online:
“It’s crazy how this generation has normalized prostitution” – Actress, Stephanie Coker
"This generation has normalized prostitution" - Stephanie Coker laments Gist Reel:
"This generation has normalized prostitution" - Stephanie Coker laments
“This generation has normalized prostitution” – Stephanie Coker laments » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
“This generation has normalized prostitution” – Stephanie Coker laments » Newzandar News
Salone:
UKWU !!!: “It’s Crazy How This Generation Has Normalized Prostitution”- TV Host, Stephanie Coker-Aderinokun Laments


   More Picks
1 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 7 hours ago
2 'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem - Tori News, 22 hours ago
3 COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official - Premium Times, 23 hours ago
4 Abike Dabiri reacts to video of Nigerians being dehumanized by Ghanaian authorities, says 'Nigerians who escaped from jail break in Nigeria have been escaping to Ghana' - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
5 D'banj's Cream Platform and Heritage Bank dole out millions at April 2021 draw as new winners emerge - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
6 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 9 hours ago
7 Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans - The News Guru, 14 hours ago
8 NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades - Vanguard News, 19 hours ago
9 Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Maiduguri - The Cable, 22 hours ago
10 Bloomberg delists Bill Gates from billionaire list after divorce - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info