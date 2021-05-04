Boko Haram kidnapped the Greenfield University students, not bandits - Sheikh Gumi says (video) Linda Ikeji Blog - Islamic cleric, Sheik Gumi, says Boko Haram members are the ones behind the abduction of the students of Greenfield University, Kaduna. The students were abducted on April 18. Armed men stormed the school and abucted 22 students and a teacher.



