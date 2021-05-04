Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Boko Haram kidnapped the Greenfield University students, not bandits - Sheikh Gumi says (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Islamic cleric, Sheik Gumi, says Boko Haram members are the ones behind the abduction of the students of Greenfield University, Kaduna. The students were abducted on April 18. Armed men stormed the school and abucted 22 students and a teacher.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boko Haram responsible for Greenfield students kidnap, not bandits — Sheikh Gumi Vanguard News:
Boko Haram responsible for Greenfield students kidnap, not bandits — Sheikh Gumi
Sheikh Gumi reveals those behind kidnap of Kaduna Varsity students Ripples Nigeria:
Sheikh Gumi reveals those behind kidnap of Kaduna Varsity students
Boko Haram kidnapped the Greenfield students not Bandits - Sheik Gumi Lailas News:
Boko Haram kidnapped the Greenfield students not Bandits - Sheik Gumi
Boko Haram not bandits kidnapped Greenfield Varsity students — Sheikh Gumi The Street Journal:
Boko Haram not bandits kidnapped Greenfield Varsity students — Sheikh Gumi
Greenfield Students Were Kidnapped By Boko Haram Not Bandits, Sheikh Gumi Reveals - Breaking Times The Breaking Times:
Greenfield Students Were Kidnapped By Boko Haram Not Bandits, Sheikh Gumi Reveals - Breaking Times
Boko Haram, not bandits abducted the Greenfield university students - Gumi News Wire NGR:
Boko Haram, not bandits abducted the Greenfield university students - Gumi
Bandits release student of Greenfield University The News Guru:
Bandits release student of Greenfield University
Abductors of Greenfield University Students are Boko Haram, not bandits – Gumi Effiezy:
Abductors of Greenfield University Students are Boko Haram, not bandits – Gumi
Boko Haram Kidnapped Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits – Gumi Naija News:
Boko Haram Kidnapped Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits – Gumi
Boko Haram kidnapped Greenfield students not bandits – Sheik Gumi See Naija:
Boko Haram kidnapped Greenfield students not bandits – Sheik Gumi
Boko Haram Kidnapped Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits - Sheikh Gumi (Video) Tori News:
Boko Haram Kidnapped Greenfield University Students, Not Bandits - Sheikh Gumi (Video)


   More Picks
1 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 16 hours ago
2 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
4 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
5 Champions League: Real Madrid tipped to beat Chelsea, qualify for final - Daily Post, 1 day ago
6 Baba Ijesa Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Govt Set To File Charges - Channels Television, 14 hours ago
7 Boko Haram kidnapped the Greenfield University students, not bandits - Sheikh Gumi says (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
8 Police warn against protest over insecurity in Osun - The Cable, 10 hours ago
9 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
10 Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth on flight to Hawaii - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info