Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Nation
7
The Guardian
8
Channels Television
9
The Cable
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Times
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
‘Disgruntled Religious And Political Leaders’ Plotting Illegal Confab To Overthrow Buhari ― Presidency
Sahara Reporters
- It said the purpose of the move was to further throw the country into turmoil.
5 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Nation:
Religious, former political leaders plotting to ‘overthrow’ Buhari govt – Presidency
The Cable:
Presidency: Religious, political leaders working with external forces to overthrow Buhari
Daily Nigerian:
Religious, political leaders plotting to ‘overthrow’ Buhari govt – Presidency
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Presidency Warns Over Alleged Plot To ‘Overthrow’ Buhari’s Govt
The Street Journal:
Presidency Warns Over Alleged Plot To ‘overthrow’ Buhari’s Govt
More Picks
1
Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ -
The Info NG,
7 hours ago
2
'Dirty Looking Igbo Smoker, Stop Blames, Go & Work' - Timaya Blasts Eedris Abdulkareem -
Tori News,
22 hours ago
3
COVID-19: How Lagos is preventing third wave – Official -
Premium Times,
23 hours ago
4
Abike Dabiri reacts to video of Nigerians being dehumanized by Ghanaian authorities, says 'Nigerians who escaped from jail break in Nigeria have been escaping to Ghana' -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
5
D'banj's Cream Platform and Heritage Bank dole out millions at April 2021 draw as new winners emerge -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
17 hours ago
6
Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world -
Daily Post,
9 hours ago
7
Europa League final in Poland to be played before fans -
The News Guru,
14 hours ago
8
NERC approves N215.68bn for Ikeja, Eko DisCos upgrades -
Vanguard News,
19 hours ago
9
Arik Air resumes flights from Abuja to Maiduguri -
The Cable,
22 hours ago
10
Bloomberg delists Bill Gates from billionaire list after divorce -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
