Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


B/ Haram insurgency resurging in N/East, Senator Ndume raises alarm
Daily Times  - ”In Maiduguri, we live in more or less glorified prisons” Tunde Opalana, Abuja Contrary to usual claims by the Presidency that Boko Haram insurgents have been decimated in the North Eastern part of the country, a Senator representing Borno South ...

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Boko Haram regrouping in North-East again, says Ndume The Punch:
Boko Haram regrouping in North-East again, says Ndume
Senator Ndume raises alarm, claims Boko Haram is regrouping Daily Post:
Senator Ndume raises alarm, claims Boko Haram is regrouping
Boko Haram Regrouping In North-East Again, Says Ndume Information Nigeria:
Boko Haram Regrouping In North-East Again, Says Ndume
Ndume Raises Alert About Boko Haram Regrouping In North-East News Break:
Ndume Raises Alert About Boko Haram Regrouping In North-East
Boko Haram Regrouping In North-East Again, Says Ndume The Nigeria Lawyer:
Boko Haram Regrouping In North-East Again, Says Ndume
Boko Haram Regrouping In North-East Again – Ndume Naija News:
Boko Haram Regrouping In North-East Again – Ndume


   More Picks
1 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021: - The Info Stride, 23 hours ago
2 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
4 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
8 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges - Channels Television, 24 hours ago
10 Ex-soldier arrested for kidnap and murder of 6-year-old boy was dismissed in 2013 for attempted murder - Nigerian Army - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info