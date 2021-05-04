Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria will surmount security challenges – Gov AbdulRazaq
News photo Vanguard News  - Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Tuesday assured that the country would certainly surmount the current ‘difficult phase’ of its security concern.

11 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria’ll surmount security challenges - Kwara Gov The Sun:
Nigeria’ll surmount security challenges - Kwara Gov
Nigeria Will Surmount Security Challenges – Gov AbdulRazaq The Street Journal:
Nigeria Will Surmount Security Challenges – Gov AbdulRazaq
Nigeria will surmount security challenges – Gov. AbdulRazaq Prompt News:
Nigeria will surmount security challenges – Gov. AbdulRazaq
Nigeria will surmount security challenges – Gov. AbdulRazaq News Diary Online:
Nigeria will surmount security challenges – Gov. AbdulRazaq
Nigeria’ll Surmount Security Challenges, Says Gov. AbdulRazaq Western Post News:
Nigeria’ll Surmount Security Challenges, Says Gov. AbdulRazaq


   More Picks
1 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 17 hours ago
2 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 19 hours ago
3 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 10 hours ago
4 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
5 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 11 hours ago
6 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 16 hours ago
7 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
8 AMAZING! How A Nigerian refugee, 10, Became US National Chess Master - Naija Loaded, 18 hours ago
9 Don't give up on Nigeria, Okorocha begs citizens - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
10 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 10 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info