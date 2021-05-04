Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Kogi chairman abduction: No word from Damina, gunmen – Miyetti Allah
Daily Post  - The national leadership of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has confirmed the abduction of Wakili Damina, the Kogi Chairman. Baba Othman Ngelzarma, MACBAN General Secretary spoke to DAILY POST Tuesday evening.

