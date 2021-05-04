Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Armed bandits kill 2, injure 6 in Kaduna communities
News photo Vanguard News  - Security agencies in Kaduna state have reported that armed bandits invaded Mazari, a community close to Buruku in Chikun LGA.

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits kill two, injure six in Kaduna The Nation:
Bandits kill two, injure six in Kaduna
Bandits Kill Two, Injure Six in Kaduna This Day:
Bandits Kill Two, Injure Six in Kaduna
Bandits kill two, injure six in fresh attacks on Kaduna communities The Punch:
Bandits kill two, injure six in fresh attacks on Kaduna communities
Bandits kill 2, injure 6 in Kaduna Daily Post:
Bandits kill 2, injure 6 in Kaduna
Bandits attack Kaduna communities, kill two – Commissioner Premium Times:
Bandits attack Kaduna communities, kill two – Commissioner
Bandits kill two, injure six nurses in Kaduna TVC News:
Bandits kill two, injure six nurses in Kaduna
Armed bandits kill two, injure six in Kaduna villages Ripples Nigeria:
Armed bandits kill two, injure six in Kaduna villages
Bandits kill 2, injure 6 in Kaduna – Commissioner News Diary Online:
Bandits kill 2, injure 6 in Kaduna – Commissioner
Bandits kill 2, injure 6 in Kaduna – Commissioner Prompt News:
Bandits kill 2, injure 6 in Kaduna – Commissioner
Again, Bandits Attack Kaduna Communities, Kill 2, Injure 6 - Breaking Times The Breaking Times:
Again, Bandits Attack Kaduna Communities, Kill 2, Injure 6 - Breaking Times


   More Picks
1 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
5 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 18 hours ago
9 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
10 Burna Boy Achieves Another Major Feat In The US, Sets Nigerian All-Time Record - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info