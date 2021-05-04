Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Reps probe ‘racketeering’ in e-ticketing platform for Abuja-Kaduna service
News photo The Cable  - The house of representatives has resolved to investigate the alleged racketeering rocking the e-ticketing platform for the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

