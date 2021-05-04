Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

It is not FG's job to prosecute kidnappers, bandits, Lai Mohammed declares
News photo Legit  - Lai Mohammed, Nigeria's minister of information and culture has stated that the prosecution of bandits is not the responsibility of the federal government.

21 hours ago
1 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
5 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 18 hours ago
9 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
10 Burna Boy Achieves Another Major Feat In The US, Sets Nigerian All-Time Record - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
