Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


INEC commences nationwide verification of Polling Units expansion – Chairman
News photo Vanguard News  - The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced  nationwide verification exercise for centres proposed to be converted to polling units across the country. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, disclosed this on Tuesday at the INEC’s ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

INEC Commences Nationwide Verification For Polling Units Expansion Leadership:
INEC Commences Nationwide Verification For Polling Units Expansion
Polling units expansion: INEC begins verification Daily Times:
Polling units expansion: INEC begins verification
INEC Commences Nationwide Verification Of Polling Units Expansion – Chairman The Street Journal:
INEC Commences Nationwide Verification Of Polling Units Expansion – Chairman
INEC commences nationwide verification for Polling Units expansion — NEWSVERGE News Verge:
INEC commences nationwide verification for Polling Units expansion — NEWSVERGE
INEC commences nationwide Polling Units verification 1st for Credible News:
INEC commences nationwide Polling Units verification


   More Picks
1 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
4 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Champions League: Real Madrid tipped to beat Chelsea, qualify for final - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Baba Ijesa Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Govt Set To File Charges - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
8 Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth on flight to Hawaii - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Bloomberg delists Bill Gates from billionaire list after divorce - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info