Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks
Nigerian Tribune  - Tribune Online
Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks

The Senate Committee on Ethics and Privileges on Tuesday decried the invasion of the popular Oja Oba and Bodija markets in Ibadan, the ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Senate asks customs to return foreign rice seized in Ibadan markets The Cable:
Senate asks customs to return foreign rice seized in Ibadan markets
Senate asks Customs to return rice The Punch:
Senate asks Customs to return rice 'seized' in Ibadan markets
Senate Slams Customs For Seizing Traders’ Rice, Cash In Ibadan Leadership:
Senate Slams Customs For Seizing Traders’ Rice, Cash In Ibadan
Senate Asks Customs To Return Rice ‘Seized’ In Ibadan Markets Global Village Extra:
Senate Asks Customs To Return Rice ‘Seized’ In Ibadan Markets
Return Seized Rice To Ibadan Traders Within Two Weeks – Senate Directs Customs Inside Oyo:
Return Seized Rice To Ibadan Traders Within Two Weeks – Senate Directs Customs
Senate Asks Customs to Return Goods Seized in Bodija, Oja Oba Markets Within Two Weeks Affairs TV:
Senate Asks Customs to Return Goods Seized in Bodija, Oja Oba Markets Within Two Weeks


   More Picks
1 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021: - The Info Stride, 23 hours ago
2 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
4 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
8 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges - Channels Television, 1 day ago
10 Ex-soldier arrested for kidnap and murder of 6-year-old boy was dismissed in 2013 for attempted murder - Nigerian Army - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info