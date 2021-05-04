Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Real's Raphael Varane has been ruled of Champions League clash with Chelsea
Legit  - Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out of side's Champions League meeting with Chelsea through injury. Ramos and Valverde are doubts for tie.

20 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Champions League: Guardiola Daily Post:
Champions League: Guardiola's father predicts team Man City will face in final
Guardiola exorcises Champions League demons to lead Man City to first final The Guardian:
Guardiola exorcises Champions League demons to lead Man City to first final
Chelsea, Real Madrid In Titanic Second Leg Champions League Clash Complete Sports:
Chelsea, Real Madrid In Titanic Second Leg Champions League Clash
Eden Hazard Is Ready To Eliminate Chelsea – Real Madrid Boss Zidane Naija Loaded:
Eden Hazard Is Ready To Eliminate Chelsea – Real Madrid Boss Zidane
Guardiola Exorcises Champions League Demons To Lead Man City To First Final The Street Journal:
Guardiola Exorcises Champions League Demons To Lead Man City To First Final
Guardiola reflects on Manchester City’s journey to Champions League final The News:
Guardiola reflects on Manchester City’s journey to Champions League final
Guardiola reflects on Manchester City’s journey after reaching Champions League final Daily Nigerian:
Guardiola reflects on Manchester City’s journey after reaching Champions League final
Champions League: Guardiola’s father predicts team Man City will face in final » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
Champions League: Guardiola’s father predicts team Man City will face in final » Newzandar News


   More Picks
1 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 22 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
4 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 5 hours ago
5 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 7 hours ago
6 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 21 hours ago
7 Missing Nigerian student, Olisa Odukwe found dead in Bristol Harbour, UK - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
8 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 19 hours ago
9 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 20 hours ago
10 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info