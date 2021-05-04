Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Man City vs PSG: Owen predicts result for Champions League tie at Etihad
News photo Daily Post  - A former Real Madrid striker, Michael Owen, has predicted Manchester City to beat PSG 2-0 when both teams clash in tonight's Champions League semi-final

13 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Guardiola Hails "Incredible" Man City After PSG Win Complete Sports:
Guardiola Hails "Incredible" Man City After PSG Win
Mahrez The Nation:
Mahrez's double sends Man City into first UCL final
Mahrez brace seals first Champions League final for Man City Vanguard News:
Mahrez brace seals first Champions League final for Man City
Mahrez fires Man City to first Champions League final Ripples Nigeria:
Mahrez fires Man City to first Champions League final
Man. City hit Champions League final after dumping out PSG PM News:
Man. City hit Champions League final after dumping out PSG
Man. City hit Champions League final after dumping out PSG See Naija:
Man. City hit Champions League final after dumping out PSG
UCL: Guardiola reveals what will help Man City win Champions League » Newzandar News Newzandar News:
UCL: Guardiola reveals what will help Man City win Champions League » Newzandar News
Man City 2-0 PSG: Mahrez Gives Guardiola First Champions League Final | GoalBall Goal Ball Live:
Man City 2-0 PSG: Mahrez Gives Guardiola First Champions League Final | GoalBall


   More Picks
1 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
2 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 15 hours ago
3 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 24 hours ago
4 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
5 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
6 Champions League: Real Madrid tipped to beat Chelsea, qualify for final - Daily Post, 23 hours ago
7 Baba Ijesa Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Govt Set To File Charges - Channels Television, 12 hours ago
8 Woman who didn't know she was pregnant gives birth on flight to Hawaii - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
9 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 20 hours ago
10 Bloomberg delists Bill Gates from billionaire list after divorce - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info