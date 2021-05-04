Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

30 per cent of women, girls experience sexual abuse in Nigeria – Minister Tallen
News photo Daily Post  - The Minister of Women Affairs, Sen. Pauline Tallen, has said 30 per cent of women and girls between the ages of 15-49 experience different forms of sexual abuse.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

