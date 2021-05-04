Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


10-year-old Nigerian refugee becomes National Chess champion in the United States of America.
The Info NG  - Theinfong
Theinfong - Nigeria entertainment, gossip, relationship and news blog

A 10-year-old Nigerian refugee has become the National Chess in the United States of America. The little intelligent boy is identified as Tani Adewumi and ...

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigerian Chess Prodigy, Tani Adewumi Becomes U.S. Chess National Master Complete Sports:
Nigerian Chess Prodigy, Tani Adewumi Becomes U.S. Chess National Master
10-year-old Nigerian Refugee becomes US national chess master Oyo Gist:
10-year-old Nigerian Refugee becomes US national chess master
Tani Adewumi Nigerian chess prodigy becomes U.S. Chess National Master PM News:
Tani Adewumi Nigerian chess prodigy becomes U.S. Chess National Master
10-Year-Old Nigerian Refugee Now The National Chess Master In The US Naija on Point:
10-Year-Old Nigerian Refugee Now The National Chess Master In The US
10-Year-Old Nigerian Refugee Becomes America’s National Chess Master Monte Oz Live:
10-Year-Old Nigerian Refugee Becomes America’s National Chess Master
10-year-old Nigerian refugee becomes US national chess master Luci Post:
10-year-old Nigerian refugee becomes US national chess master
Tani Adewumi Nigerian chess prodigy becomes U.S. Chess National Master See Naija:
Tani Adewumi Nigerian chess prodigy becomes U.S. Chess National Master
10-Year-Old Nigerian Refugee Now The National Chess Master In The US Newzandar News:
10-Year-Old Nigerian Refugee Now The National Chess Master In The US


   More Picks
1 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
5 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 18 hours ago
9 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
10 Burna Boy Achieves Another Major Feat In The US, Sets Nigerian All-Time Record - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info