Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Baba Ijesa Faces Possible Life Imprisonment As Lagos Govt Set To File Charges
Channels Television  -   The Lagos State Government may soon charge Nollywood actor, Olanrewaju James, popularly known as ‘Baba Ijesa’, for sexual assault by penetration, among other crimes. The sexual assault charge is punishable by life imprisonment.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Baba Ijesha to be charged to court, risks life imprisonment The Punch:
Baba Ijesha to be charged to court, risks life imprisonment
Baba Ijesha faces life imprisonment: Lagos to file charges PM News:
Baba Ijesha faces life imprisonment: Lagos to file charges
Glamsquad Magazine:
Alleged Child Molestation: Popular Yoruba Actor Baba Ijesha To Be Charged To Court, Risks Life Imprisonment
Baba Ijesha Risks Life Imprisonment As Lagos Wades In [FULL STATEMENT] The Genius Media:
Baba Ijesha Risks Life Imprisonment As Lagos Wades In [FULL STATEMENT]
Baba Ijesha Faces Possible Life Imprisonment as Lagos Prepares to File Charges Newsmakers:
Baba Ijesha Faces Possible Life Imprisonment as Lagos Prepares to File Charges
Baba Ijesa May Bag Life Imprisonment As Lagos Moves To File Five Charges Fresh Reporters:
Baba Ijesa May Bag Life Imprisonment As Lagos Moves To File Five Charges


   More Picks
1 COVID-19 Nigeria: 165,153 confirmed cases and 2,063 recorded deaths as of May 1, 2021: - The Info Stride, 23 hours ago
2 Bill and Melinda Gates? daughter, Jennifer, speaks out following her parents decision to divorce after 27 years - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
3 Davido’s First BabyMama, Sophia Momodu reacts after he confirmed Chioma’s son, Ifeanyi as his ‘heir apparent’ - The Info NG, 15 hours ago
4 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 6 hours ago
5 "What God cannot do does not exist"- Nigerian footballer, Mikel Agu, writes as he becomes a Portuguese citizen - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
6 Biafra day sit-at-home now to hold Monday, May 31 — IPOB - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
7 Nigeria’s visa policy worth emulation in Africa, says Tanzanian envoy - Vanguard News, 11 hours ago
8 Reactions as Nigeria now third worst governed country in the world - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
9 Pius Ayim Writes Buhari, Proposes Solution To Nigeria’s Security Challenges - Channels Television, 1 day ago
10 Ex-soldier arrested for kidnap and murder of 6-year-old boy was dismissed in 2013 for attempted murder - Nigerian Army - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info