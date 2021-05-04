Post News
News at a Glance
CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation
The Cable
- Danladi Umar, chairman of the Code of Conduct of Tribunal (CCT), has appeared before the senate committee on ethics, privileges and public petitions over the assault of a security guard.
18 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
CCT boss gets two weeks to defend self against alleged assault
Channels Television:
Assault: CCT Chairman Appears Before Senate Committee
The Sun:
Senate gives CCT chairman Umar two weeks to defend himself over assault claim
Biz Watch Nigeria:
CCT Chairman Appears Before Senate Panel Over Alleged Assault
The Street Journal:
Alleged Assault: Senate Committee Gives CCT Boss 2 Weeks To Defend Himself
News Wire NGR:
Assault: CCT Chairman Danladi Umar appears before Senate; Seeks fair hearing
The News Guru:
CCT chairman appears before senate weeks after viral assault video surfaced
The Nigeria Lawyer:
Banex Assault Saga: CCT Chairman Appears Before Senate Committee
NPO Reports:
CCT Chairman Appears Before Senate Committee Over Alleged Assault
Newzandar News:
Biafran Boys: Senate Gives CCT Boss, Danladi Umar 2 Weeks to Defend Self » Newzandar News
Core TV News:
Assault: CCT Chairman appears before Senate Committee - CoreTV News
