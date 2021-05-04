Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Strike: Resident doctors to get payment of arrears from Friday — FG
News photo Vanguard News  - The impending industrial strike action of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) may have been halted as the Minister of...

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

FG to Pay Resident Doctors Salary Arrears May 7 This Day:
FG to Pay Resident Doctors Salary Arrears May 7
Resident doctors may suspend strike set for Friday – Official Premium Times:
Resident doctors may suspend strike set for Friday – Official
Doctors To Suspend Planned Strike As FG Commences Payment Of Salary Arrears Information Nigeria:
Doctors To Suspend Planned Strike As FG Commences Payment Of Salary Arrears
FG Commences Payment Of Resident Doctors Salary Arrears May 7 Independent:
FG Commences Payment Of Resident Doctors Salary Arrears May 7
Strike: Resident Doctors To Get Payment Of Arrears From Friday — FG The Street Journal:
Strike: Resident Doctors To Get Payment Of Arrears From Friday — FG
Resident Doctors May Suspend Strike May 7 Inside Business Nigeria:
Resident Doctors May Suspend Strike May 7
Doctors Suspend Strike May 7, As Speaker Gbajabiamila Mediates The Will:
Doctors Suspend Strike May 7, As Speaker Gbajabiamila Mediates
Doctors To Suspend Planned Friday Strike, Says Gbajabiamila News Break:
Doctors To Suspend Planned Friday Strike, Says Gbajabiamila
Strike: End in sight as FG commences payment of resident doctors salary arrears May 7 Republican Nigeria:
Strike: End in sight as FG commences payment of resident doctors salary arrears May 7


   More Picks
1 Chidinma Ekile explains reasons for dumping secular music - Daily Post, 21 hours ago
2 Finance Ministry denies withholding army budget, says N1trn has been released so far - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 EFCC arrests 4 suspected internet fraudsters in Benue - Daily Post, 19 hours ago
4 How Yar’Adua, Jonathan Tried To Jail Me Over Their Presidential Ambitions— El-Rufai - Sahara Reporters, 6 hours ago
5 Senate asks Customs to return goods seized in Bodija, Oja Oba markets within two weeks - Nigerian Tribune, 19 hours ago
6 Actress Uche Ogbodo and her teenage baby daddy welcome their first child - Kemi Filani News - Kemi Filani Blog, 3 hours ago
7 Alleged molestation: Baba Ijesha to face five-charge trial - The Nation, 18 hours ago
8 CCT chairman appears before senate panel, gets 2 weeks to respond to assault allegation - The Cable, 18 hours ago
9 NAF neutralises bandits congregating to carry out attacks in Kaduna - Prompt News, 20 hours ago
10 Burna Boy Achieves Another Major Feat In The US, Sets Nigerian All-Time Record - Not Just OK, 16 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info